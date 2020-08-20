Roof blown off house as tornado rips through family home

A tornado ripped through Pukenui this morning, blowing off a roof of a house. File photo

A tornado has ripped through the Far North this morning - blowing the roof off at least one family's home.

Fire crews were called to a property on Far North Rd, in Pukenui, about 10am after reports of a mini tornado in the area.

Northern fire communications spokesman Colin Underdown old the Herald a woman who owns the property had been at another house at the time and had been called by a neighbour.

"The corner of the house was blown off and brought trees down in the area," he said.

There were no reports of injuries but fire crews were still at the scene after 11am; helping to put a temporary cover over the house and clearing debris.

St John said it had not been called out to any weather-related incidents this morning.