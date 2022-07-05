Tuesday, 5 July 2022

Rugby players trespassed from hotel

    By Hamish MacLean
    1. Canterbury
    2. National

    The Golden Fleece Hotel in Waikouaiti. PHOTO: ODT FILES
    The Golden Fleece Hotel in Waikouaiti. PHOTO: ODT FILES
    Members of a rugby club, unhappy about being ejected from a hotel, tried to set beer crates on fire in the parking lot, police say.

    Police were called to the Golden Fleece Hotel in Waikouaiti about 11.50pm on Saturday following reports that customers had lit a fire in the parking lot, Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond said.

    It was unclear whether the rugby players were able to set the beer crates on fire, as no damage to the property was reported.

    However, when police caught up with the team they were trespassed from the business.

    "They were a travelling rugby club," Snr Sgt Bond said.

    "So they were coming back from a game somewhere.

    "They jumped in a car and headed back to Dunedin, we stopped them and identified them all.

    "Because there was no damage, they have all just been trespassed from the hotel."

    --  hamish.maclean@odt.co.nz

     

     

    Otago Daily Times

    Local trusted journalism matters - now more than ever

    As the Covid-19 pandemic brings the world into uncharted waters, Star Media journalists and photographers continue to report local stories that matter everyday - yours.

    For more than 152 years our journalists have provided Cantabrians with local news that can be trusted. It’s more important now than ever to keep Cantabrians connected.

    As our advertising has fallen during the pandemic, support from you our reader is crucial.

    You can help us continue to provide local news you can trust simply by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter