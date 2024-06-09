South Island punters dip out on Lotto's multi-millions

Lotto has revealed the locations of the lucky punters who struck it big in last night’s must-win $50 million draw, and they're all in the North Island.

Seven tickets each won $7,180,041, as no single ticket had the correct Powerball and First Division Lotto numbers needed to win outright.

The share was made up of $7,155,649 million from Powerball First and Second Divisions and $24,392 from Lotto Second Division.

The winning tickets were bought at Pakn'Save Wairau Road in Auckland, Woolworths Metro in Auckland, Royal Oak Mall Lotto in Auckland, Shop Rite Dairy in Hamilton and New World Hastings.

Two players from Auckland brought their tickets on MyLotto.

There was some luck in First Division for South Island punters, four of whom were among the the 14 to each win $71,429.

Those tickets were bought at Fresh Choice Green Island in Dunedin, New World Three Parks in Wanaka, Lumsden Four Square and Rangiora New World.

Strike Four was also won last night by a player from Auckland who took home $600,000. The winning Strike ticket was sold at Jalaram Dairy in Auckland.