Southland man who drowned in river named

The Waiau River. ODT Files

Police have named the young man who drowned after being swept away in a Southland river earlier this month.

He was Taylor Wakely-Tata (20) of Riverton.

A widespread search was launched in the Waiau River on October 10 after police were alerted by Wakely-Tata’s friends that he had disappeared after reportedly jumping off a bridge.

His body was found by a helicopter crew near the Monowai Lake Rd in Blackmount.

Police extend their sympathies to his family and friends at this difficult time, a police spokesman said.