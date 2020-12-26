Spirits high at bottom of the world

Bruce Stevenson returns to Scott Base after outdoor training before Christmas this year. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

It was a warm and quiet holiday season at Scott Base this year.

With temperatures hovering above 0degC and 24-hour daylight, Bruce Stevenson, originally from Dunedin, said the 30 people at New Zealand’s Antarctic research station would experience a white Christmas, but the ice was melting this year, and there was plenty of bare rock.

Mr Stevenson, a water engineer at the base, remained busy on Christmas Day, ensuring the research station’s day-to-day operations continued, but there was a secret Santa gift exchange and a celebration among the reduced crew.

In a normal year, there could be up to 85 people on site, but due to Covid-19, the number of researchers at the base was much lower.

It was Mr Stevenson’s fifth Christmas since 2013 in the Antarctic and he said this year he was looking forward to a little bit of sleep.

But he also enjoyed celebrating with the team — it was the people, as well as the place, which kept drawing him back.

"The people are pretty amazing, which is one of the big drawcards; the place is pretty incredible," he said.

He wanted to wish a merry Christmas to all, especially to family and friends in Dunedin, Otago, and Southland.

"I hope everybody stays safe and has an enjoyable Christmas themselves," he said.

