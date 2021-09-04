Supermarkets remove knives from shelves

New Zealand's two major supermarket companies have removed knives for sale at their stores after yesterday's terror attack at the Countdown in New Lynn in Auckland.

A man armed with a knife injured six shoppers before he was shot dead by police at the supermarket yesterday afternoon.

In a statement, Countdown spokesperson Kiri Hannifin said the company had made the decision to temporarily remove all knives and scissors from its shelves "while we consider whether we should continue to sell them".

"This is in no way a reflection on our customers, but an act of support for our team. We want all of our team to feel safe when they come to work, especially considering the events of yesterday."

Foodstuffs, which owns the Pak 'n Save, New World and Four Square brands, said it was also removing sharp knives from sale "while we consider the event and take some time to review the safety of our customers and staff".