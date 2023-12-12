Support for Luxon drops in first poll as PM

Christopher Luxon's personal support took a dive this month. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Support for Christopher Luxon has fallen in the first poll since he took office, dropping three points in the preferred prime minister poll to 30 per cent, down from 33 per cent in November.

This is still relatively high for Luxon, who spent most of his nearly two years as opposition leader scoring between 20 and 29 per cent in the poll.

Labour leader Chris Hipkins has risen five points to 22 per cent, up from 18 per cent last month, but still below the 27 per cent scored in October.

The figures are from the Curia poll for corporate clients. Curia polls for the National Party and conducts the popular monthly Taxpayers’ Union poll, which is currently on hiatus.

The big winners of the new parliamentary term are NZ First and Te Pāti Māori, which have both seen increased support.

NZ First has overtaken Act to be the second most popular party in the coalition, polling 8.1 per cent, up two points from 6 per cent in the November poll. Act has fallen 2 points to 6.2 per cent.

Te Pāti Māori polled 5 per cent, up 1.6 points from 3.4 per cent in November. The Greens have registered a big drop, falling three points to 10.8 per cent.

The major parties are fairly steady. National is down half a point to 36.5, and Labour is up half a point to 28.8 per cent.

Running the numbers through the Electoral Commission’s seat calculator would give National 46 seats, enough to govern with NZ First’s 10 seats and Act’s 8.

Labour would have 36 seats, the Greens 14 and Te Pāti Māori 6.

Luxon continues to struggle with favourability, a measure that looks at the number of people who positively favour someone, minus the number who negatively favour someone.

His favourability is -1 per cent, with 39 per cent of people favouring him and 40 per cent negatively favouring him. This compares with Hipkins, whose net favourability is +9 per cent, comprised of 42 per cent positive ratings and 33 per cent negative ratings.

The polling period was December 3-5. National had a tough first week in the job, rocked by images of Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters taking swipes at the media.