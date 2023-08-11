Te Whatu Ora restructure in full swing

Te Whatu Ora is cutting some jobs and creating others. File photo: Getty Images

The massive restructure at the central health agency has put paid to 424 positions, with the slim-down a third of the way through.

Te Whatu Ora is cutting some jobs and creating others, but overall aiming to shrink middle manager numbers, in a restructure running a month or two late.

"This does not mean 424 staff will be made redundant, as there is an expression of interest process for those affected to apply for new positions," it said today.

Staff at four out of its dozen groups had been told their fate so far.

The latest procurement and supply chain group is shedding 102 positions.

This week it will be the turn of a smaller group covering operation director roles in hospital and specialist services.

The restructure does not involve medical staff.

Te Whatu Ora embarked later than expected on what it originally said was a process that could cut 1600 roles after its initial consultation with staff proved trickier than expected.