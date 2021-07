Caitlin has been reported missing from Alexandra. Photo: NZ Police

Police are appealing for sightings of a teenage girl missing from Alexandra.

Caitlin (17) was last seen hopping off the school bus around 8am yesterday.

Police said they and her family had concerns for her welfare, and they were seeking any information from the public that could help in finding her.

She is believed to be wearing a black jacket, black jeans, black boots and a dark green jersey.

Anyone with information was asked to contact police.