Three new Covid cases in MIQ

The Ministry of Health reports there are still no new cases of Covid-19 in the community and there are three new cases in managed isolation.

The three new cases, all recent returnees to the country, are isolating in Auckland.

Two cases flew from Pakistan and one case's country of departure is yet to be determined, the ministry said.

The two cases today who flew from Pakistan arrived in New Zealand before the restriction on travel from Pakistan took effect. This restriction came into effect yesterday.

Seven previously reported cases have now recovered. This brings the total number of active cases in New Zealand today to 23.

The total number of confirmed cases is now 2257.

Since January 1, 2021, there have been 49 historical cases, out of a total of 441 cases.

The total number of tests processed by laboratories to date is 2,013,539.

On Wednesday, 5340 tests were processed. The seven-day rolling average up to yesterday is 3654 tests processed.

