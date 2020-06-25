Three new Covid cases in NZ today - two in Chch

New Zealand has three new Covid-19 cases today - one in Rotorua and two in Christchurch. All are in managed isolation.

One of the cases is a woman in her 30s, from Peru. She is staying in Rotorua, and was known about yesterday afternoon but was not part of yesterday's official count.

She is at the Ibis. Everyone staying at the hotel is being tested and isolated.

The woman arrived on June 20. She tested positive following routine testing on day three of her managed isolation.

Everyone on the bus from Auckland to Rotorua is being followed up, as is the driver. They will be tested.

Director-general of health Ashley Bloomfield conceded there "may be more" Covid cases in Rotorua after yesterday's new infection and the fact that travellers were transported there on crowded buses.

The second case is a man in his 70s, who arrived in New Zealand on June 20.

The third is a man in his 30s from India.

Both these men are staying at the Commodore Hotel in Christchurch in managed isolation.

Bloomfield said he was confident that "very safe protocols" were followed on the transfer flight to Christchurch.

He also said they were satisfied appropriate protection was taken for those who had travelled alongside the infected passengers on the plane.

'Very good' relationship with Health Minister

The press conference was the first time he had faced media since a video went viral of Health Minister David Clark saying Bloomfield had taken responsibility for the border blunder as the health chief looked on.

Bloomfield today reaffirmed his commitment to Clark.

He said his relationship with the minister was "very good".

The clip was on Newshub's 6pm bulletin last night and was shared by its political editor Tova O'Brien on Twitter, where it has amassed more than 100,000 views.

Some have opined that Clark threw Bloomfield under the bus.

National leader Todd Muller called Clark's treatment of Bloomfield "a disgrace".

10,436 tests yesterday

There are now 1169 confirmed cases in New Zealand.

Yesterday there were 10,436 tests undertaken throughout the country, a record total.

There have now been 368,432 Covid tests done to date.

Testing will continue with ongoing community surveillance and those considered in high risk jobs on the border that may bring them into potential exposure with Covid.

Five of 190 guests who stayed at the Novotel Ellerslie at the same time as the sisters who returned to New Zealand from the UK are still outstanding - they are still being followed up.

Director-general of health Ashley Bloomfield. Photo: Getty