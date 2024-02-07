Tourist killed in West Coast crash was 'one in a billion'

Joseph Snode from the United Kingdom was killed in a road accident on January 28.

A British tourist killed in a crash on Otira Highway, SH73, on the South Island’s West Coast is being remembered as a loving, caring, intelligent young man.

Police confirmed today that United Kingdown resident Joseph Snode, 26, died in the single-vehicle crash on January 28.

The crash was reported to emergency services about 3.40pm. Three other occupants suffered minor injuries.

"Our thoughts are with Mr Snode’s friends and whānau during this difficult time," a police spokesperson said in a statement.

A GoFundMe page set up by Snode’s mother Elaine Snode said: "Joseph was tragically killed in a road accident in New Zealand, leaving behind his loving parents, his sister whom he was very close to, his girlfriend and many many friends."

Snode, from High Wycombe, Buckinghamshire, in England, worked for four years at Buckingham University as the events and venue manager to save money for his dream to put his backpack on and travel the world and take photos, the GoFundMe post said.

"Joseph was always full of life and a loving, caring, intelligent young man and everywhere he went he made friends who he kept in touch with."

According to the post, Snode arrived in New Zealand in early January, a place that was special to his family, being Lord of the Rings fans.

"He visited Hobbiton and other LOTR sites and had a few days hiking on his own along the Abel Tasman Coast Track. We had no idea these magical days were to be his final days in NZ. He was given a lift in a car to Christchurch that crashed, killing him instantly, the other occupants had minor injuries." the post read.

"Nothing can express the pain and despair that is being felt by his family and friends all over the world. Joseph had so many plans for his future and he was literally living his dream life before it was taken from him.

"Joseph was one in a billion and we are helped by hearing all the wonderful stories and seeing the photos his many friends around the world are sharing with us."

The GoFundMe page, which has raised around NZ$17,000, said Snode’s travel insurance covers his repatriation but doesn’t cover any funeral or memorial costs.

His family are planning a short funeral service once he’s been repatriated and then a bigger memorial service for his wider friends and family.