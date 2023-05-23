Tributes flow for fire victim Mike the Juggler

Mike Wahrlich, known as Mike the Juggler, photographed in Wellington 2012. Photo: Hans Weston via NZ Herald

Tributes are pouring in for Mike the Juggler – an iconic and “always smiling” Wellington character who died in the Loafers Lodge fire.

Stuff reported Mike Wahrlich, 67, was one of the five confirmed victims killed in the fire last week. His sister confirmed his death to the publication.

Wahrlich was known to many as Mike the Juggler as he was often found juggling on the street with a big smile on his face. Throughout the years he was stationed on Cuba St, Manners Mall and most recently down the south end of Lambton Quay.

After news of his death, social media has come alight with tributes to the Wellington character, with hundreds of people mourning his loss.

Wellington City councillor Tamatha Paul posted her condolences to his family last night, saying ‘Moe mai rā Mike, thank you for bringing joy into our lives. My sincerest condolences to his loving whānau.”

Jessica Hammond, the Ōhāriu candidate for The Opportunities Party, posted on Twitter that she remembered Wahrlich fondly from her teenage years.

“I remember when I was about 14 we asked Mike to sign a birthday card for one of our mates and he gladly agreed. That was 30 years ago and even then it felt like he had been part of Wellington forever. Oof. This is so very sad.

People describe Wahrlich being one of their first memories of the city, and described his death as an “extremely sad loss for the Wellington community”.

“May he forever be in peace as so many of us will always remember him – he impacted so many of us with his love, entertainment and chats. Fly high and may everyone, family and friends, find comfort in how special and iconic you were to Wellington,” one person wrote.

‘What a needless loss. Rest in peace smiley guy,” said another.

Warlich was discharged from hospital late in 2022 after a serious assault in Loafers Lodge. The attack was bad enough that he remained in hospital for several weeks.

A 39-year-old man was arrested and charged with wounding with intent to do grievous bodily harm in relation to the attack. He was remanded in custody.