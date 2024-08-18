Tributes for man who died on fishing trip

Gareth Pearson was on a fishing trip in the Catlins. Photo: supplied

Tributes are flowing in for a man who died after a fishing boat overturned in South Otago.

He was Gareth Pearson.

Emergency services were alerted about 10.40am yesterday to a fibreglass runabout that capsized in rough conditions as two brothers-in-law on a 60th birthday fishing trip approached the Catlins River sandbar, near Pounawea.

One man died and another was rescued and flown to Dunedin Hospital where he was in a moderate condition.

The search involved police, volunteers, rescue vessels from Coastguard Bluff and Coastguard Dunedin and a rescue helicopter.

In a post on social media, Jenny Lohrman - who said she was Mr Pearon’s partner and wife of 17 years - described him as ‘‘a big personality that will be missed by many.’’

Others took to social media to express their condolences.

‘‘You have been taken far too soon and I will miss you,’’ said Amanda Fuller.

Kyle Tunnah said it did not ‘‘feel real’’ that Mr Pearson was gone.

‘‘Rest easy up there me old mate,’’ he said.

‘‘Cheers for all the good laughs and rides in your loader, you will be missed.’’

