Birthday fishing trip ends in tragedy

One man is dead and another rescued after a birthday fishing trip went wrong in South Otago when their boat overturned.

The men were brothers-in-law on a 60th birthday fishing trip in the Catlins.

The vessel, a fibreglass runabout, turned over as the men approached Jack's Bay bar, about 2km from Pounawea, this morning.

Volunteers, rescue vessels from Coastguard Bluff and Coastguard Dunedin and a rescue helicopter were alerted about 10.40am and joined the short search for the men.

One man was found alive on rocks nearby and has been flown to hospital.

The boat - a fibreglass runabout - has been recovered and taken to a police station. PHOTO: ESTER JOHNSON

Surat Bay Lodge co-owner Ester Johnson told an Otago Daily Times reporter and photographer at the scene the pair were brothers-in-law who were celebrating a 60th birthday.

She said she watched the boat go slowly for a time in an area known to be rough.

"And I thought to myself, 'What the hell are they doing?'"

She said about half an hour after seeing the boat she heard the fire brigade, and hoped it wasn't for the fishermen, but then realised that someone was drowning.

Surat Bay Lodge co-owner Ester Johnson. PHOTO: STEPHEN JAQUIERY

The boat tipped over before the men crossed the river bar.

Conditions were rough this morning, though it was not too windy.

It was the third time a boat had rolled crossing the bar in recent memory, Ms Johnson said.

- staff reporters and ODT Online