Truck driver flown to hospital after Crown Range crash

A truck driver has been flown to hospital with moderate injuries after their vehicle wound up 50 metres down a bank on the Crown Range.

Police said they were called to the crash site near Arrow Junction about 10am today.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand crews from Arrowtown and Frankton tried to stabilise the precariously-placed vehicle before freeing the trapped driver, a FENZ spokesman said.

The driver was flown to Lakes District Hospital with moderate injuries.

The Crown Range Road, linking Queenstown and Wanaka, is open.