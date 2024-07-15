Unprepared hunters 'extremely fortunate' to find their way out of bush

Police urge the public to be better prepared after two hunters triggered a night search in Southland at the weekend. Photo: NZ Police

Two ill-prepared hunters who triggered a night search in a Southland forest were lucky to get out quickly, police say.

A search and rescue team was deployed in the Longwoods Forest about 5:30pm on Saturday after the hunters became lost in the dark.

Sergeant Alun Griffiths said neither of the hunters had a personal locator beacon, GPS, map or basic survival equipment, and they were fortunate to find phone coverage to contact police.

The pair eventually reoriented themselves and found their way out as the search team arrived.

"While on this occasion the hunters were lucky, the situation could have been horribly different if they lost cell phone coverage by moving from their original position," he said.

"Forests can be harsh and unforgiving during the winter months. The pair were extremely fortunate to get out quickly with overnight temperatures dropping to -4C in the area."

He urged people heading into the bush for any activity to be prepared.

That included choosing the right trip for their skill level, checking the forecast, packing warm clothes, extra food and a distress beacon, sharing their plans, and sticking with their group.

"Any one-day hunting or tramping trip has the potential to turn into an overnight situation and those entering the bush need to consider their preparedness for that scenario," Griffiths said.