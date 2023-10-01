Waka Kotahi fast-tracks repair of major state highway

An artist's impression of the new SH25A bridge. Photo: Supplied / Waka Kotahi

Waka Kotahi is fast-tracking the repair of State Highway 25A, with the major road set to open at the end of March next year.

The road, which is a key link to towns like Whangamatā and Hāhei, was damaged earlier this year when its bridge was washed out in storms.

The Transport Agency held meetings this week to discuss timelines for repair work, with the road on track to open on 31 March

Thames-Coromandel Mayor Len Salt said while the road closure had hit the economy hard, there was a silver lining.

The massive landslide that sliced through State Highway 25A, pictured on 2 February. Photo: RNZ / Libby Kirkby-McLeod

"While that project is underway, it means the road's closed but it's opened an opportunity for Waka Kotahi to a lot of other remediation work on the rest of State Highway 25a," he said.

"So they're pumping a lot of time and effort and funding into getting the rest of that road into really good shape."

Salt said the local economy had lost around $30m since its closure.