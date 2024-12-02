Warning after fire caused by cheap charger

File photo: Getty Images

Fire and Emergency is urging caution when using cheap charger cables - after an investigation revealed that an Auckland house fire was caused by a charger bought from online retailer Temu.

Risk Reduction and Investigations manager Peter Gallagher told Morning Report FENZ has seen a massive increase around the world in the number of fires caused by portable electrical devices.

"Many people will purchase a cable because it's cheap or they need a second or third cable without neccessarily checking that the cable is of the right capacity to cope with the power it has to take," Gallagher said.

While a charger might fit your device, it doesn't mean you should use it, he said.

Using the wrong charger could cause a device to charge slowly, overheat or not cope with the amount of power.

"We've seen massive increases around the globe of the number of fires caused by portable electrical devices, our stats are starting to rise but they haven't met the rates that we see in say the United States or Australia.

"But that's probably just because we're further away - it's coming."

It was difficult to control the international market for a lot of these goods, he said.

Gallagher said the Auckland house fire investigation was complete.

"[Investigators] believe that the cable between the transformer in the wall and the device it was charging is where the fire's occured.

"It's often very difficult to pick the exact sport, so it's within a close proximity of where that cable was that we understand the fire started."

Temu has launched an investigation into the incident.