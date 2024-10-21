Warning after surfers swept out to sea

Smaills Beach and the rocky Bird Island. File photo: Stephen Jaquiery

Police are urging beach-goers to remain careful after two surfers were swept out to sea over the weekend.

Acting Senior Sergeant Simon Reay, of Dunedin, said police were called to Smaills Beach, at about 6pm on Saturday.

A man and a woman out surfing got into trouble with rips and were "swept out" towards Bird Island, he said

After about an hour, the pair managed to get back to shore with the help of another surfer who came to their rescue.

Police spoke to the pair but no medical attention was required, Snr Sgt Reay said.

"With more people looking to get in the water as the weather warms up, we ask that people are mindful of water safety and check out the surf life-saving website for tips about rips and keeping yourself safe."

