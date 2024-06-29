Watch: Dunedin sky lights up for Matariki drone show

Dunedin has held New Zealand's largest drone show ever, beating previous efforts by one.

A fleet of 201 drones graced the sky over Logan Park tonight as part of a Matariki Drone Light Show organised by the New Zealand International Science Festival (NZISF).

The drone show began at 6.30pm and ran for 10 minutes.

The artwork for the show was created by Kāi Tahu creative storytellers Kitty Brown and Kirsten Parkinson, with music by taoka pūoro performer Alistair Fraser.

The previous largest drone show had 200 drones, and was held in the FMG Stadium Waikato, Hamilton in March this year.