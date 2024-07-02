Why a man crossed the Cook Strait to ask for a footbridge

Nicholas McGowan has asked the Marlborough District Council to fund a footbridge over the railway in Picton. Photo: MDC/Supplied

A Wellington man has travelled to Blenheim with a vision, asking the council to build a footbridge with a spiral staircase over Picton's railway.

Nicholas McGowan asked the Marlborough District Council to consider building the bridge at a Long-Term Plan hearing last month, before commenting that he thought Picton's layout had been designed much like a paddle crab.

While the idea wasn't successful in getting the green light due to funding constraints, councillors credited McGowan's initiative and bravery in pitching the idea.

At his hearing, McGowan told the council he was familiar with Blenheim and Picton as he had spent quite a bit of time in the area when he was a youngster.

He said Picton felt like a sibling township to Island Bay where he lived in Wellington "because we're the southernmost town in the north island and Picton is the gateway to the south".

"Everyday I see the Bluebridge and the Interislander ferry sliding past the horizon, so I'm very interested in the business of those maritime vehicles and the way they connect the two islands together.

"I mention these ferries because they relate to what I wish to submit this afternoon."

He said he thought a raised footbridge was something that a visitor to Picton would expect.

He pitched the idea of constructing the bridge near the train station and some Picton businesses, over the railway.

"The reason I've chosen that site is because it connects equal distance to the two ferry terminals, it features good egress to the actual town plan of Picton, by that I mean the main street.

Photo: MDC/Supplied

"It is, to my mind, potentially falling in step with the traditional migratory pathway."

He said crossing bridges had "powerful symbolism" and building one in Picton would connect the past to the future.

"And I propose this raised bridge way for Picton not just as a functional thing, but as a beautiful thing.

"Something that makes children excited when they go up.

"And when I say go up, I mean, they might go up a spiral staircase."

He said he did not think anyone would find this "distasteful".

"The ground is quite soft and swampy, we would expect a piling system up to at least 20 metres, but this a very conventional piling system, and no particular surprises."

To end his presentation, McGowan said he thought the town had been built in the shape of a paddle crab.

Marlborough mayor Nadine Taylor said she thought the submission had been delivered by the "heart of a poet".

The proposed location for the bridge. Photo: Supplied

Speaking to Local Democracy Reporting, McGowan said the site was where one found oneself after stepping off the ferry - a journey he'd done often.

"I'm aware of the need for connection between the Bluebridge and the [Picton] township," he said.

"Most people are aware of that. It's just a matter of solving it.

"But a really nice footbridge rather than a tunnel under the tracks ... has the potential to be something really special.

McGowan said he contacted the council and was told the long-term plan process was the best way to get the idea in front of the council.

He said he wanted to be at the council on Monday, to hear what the council said during deliberations.

At the hearing, Blenheim ward councillor Deborah Dalliessi asked McGowan how much he thought it would cost, which he estimated would be about $3.5m.

-By Maia Hart, Local Democracy Reporter