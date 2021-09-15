Wednesday, 15 September 2021

Worker at Auckland MIQ hotel tests positive for Covid

    A staff member at a downtown Auckland managed isolation facility has tested positive for Covid-19.

    The Ministry of Health confirmed an investigation is under way to work out how a worker at the SO / Auckland hotel MIQ facility became infected with the virus.

    Health Minister Andrew Little said he was advised last night about a worker at the SO / Auckland hotel MIQ facility who has tested positive for Covid.

    He said he was advised that the person is "low risk".

    Little was also told that the staff member has been vaccinated, he said.

    A spokesman told the Herald officials investigating the case have not yet identified any clear evidence of in-facility transmission.

    "The worker is fully vaccinated, has been regularly tested and is now isolating in a quarantine facility," he said.

    "The hours worked by the [staffer] means they had limited contact with guests at this hotel."

    Two close contacts of the worker have also since been identified, the spokesman said."Both are household contacts of the case."

    The hotel, on the corner of Customs St East and Gore St, is one of several managed isolation facilities in downtown Auckland.

     

    NZ Herald

     

