Zero day! No new Covid cases in NZ today

There are no new cases of Covid-19 managed isolation or the community today, the Ministry of Health has confirmed.

Meanwhile, of the 4539 people who flew from Melbourne to New Zealand between May 20 and 25, the ministry has now contacted all but five travellers.

Those five people have been referred to people-finding services.

As for Covid cases, four of those previously reported have now recovered, bringing the total number of active cases in New Zealand today to 13.

The total number of confirmed cases in the country is 2317.

The ministry said anybody who had travelled from Melbourne needed to get a test and self-isolate at home or in the accommodation they were staying in until they had a negative result.

Anyone who has been in Victoria since May 11 also needed to keep checking the Victorian Government website as locations of interest were continually being added.

If they had been to a location of interest people can call Healthline on 0800 358 5453 for further information.

The ministry said the variant of Covid being found in Melbourne is the B.1.617.1 variant which was first reported in India. It is considered more infectious than the original variant.

"The typical symptoms to look out for include a new or worsening cough, fever (at least 38C), shortness of breath, a sore throat, sneezing and runny nose and/or temporary loss of smell," the ministry said.

"Some people may present with atypical symptoms, with or without typical symptoms. These include new onset of fever, diarrhoea, headache, myalgia (muscle pain), nausea/vomiting, confusion/irritability."