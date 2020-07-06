Paige put in charge of supermarket for the day

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
The Bryndwr girl spent her birthday running the West Melton Four Square store, which also recently marked the brand’s 96th anniversary.
Paige’s mother, Kylie Phaup-Stephens, said it was a birthday to remember.
"It was a really, really cool day.
"Paige was a bit shy at first but she really warmed to it and I couldn’t get her out of the shop in the end."
A Four Square spokeswoman said when they found out about Paige being their biggest fan, they decided to make it a special birthday for her.