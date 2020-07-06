Paige put in charge of supermarket for the day

Paige McLeod running West Melton Four Square. Photo: Supplied

Six-year-old Paige McLeod had a day to remember when she was made the temporary owner/manager of a Christchurch supermarket in a shared birthday treat.

The Bryndwr girl spent her birthday running the West Melton Four Square store, which also recently marked the brand’s 96th anniversary.

Paige’s mother, Kylie Phaup-Stephens, said it was a birthday to remember.

"It was a really, really cool day.

"Paige was a bit shy at first but she really warmed to it and I couldn’t get her out of the shop in the end."

A Four Square spokeswoman said when they found out about Paige being their biggest fan, they decided to make it a special birthday for her.