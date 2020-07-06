Monday, 6 July 2020

Paige put in charge of supermarket for the day

    Paige McLeod running West Melton Four Square. Photo: Supplied
    Six-year-old Paige McLeod had a day to remember when she was made the temporary owner/manager of a Christchurch supermarket in a shared birthday treat. 

    The Bryndwr girl spent her birthday running the West Melton Four Square store, which also recently marked the brand’s 96th anniversary.

    Paige’s mother, Kylie Phaup-Stephens, said it was a birthday to remember.

    "It was a really, really cool day.

    "Paige was a bit shy at first but she really warmed to it and I couldn’t get her out of the shop in the end."

    A Four Square spokeswoman said when they found out about Paige being their biggest fan, they decided to make it a special birthday for her.

    Photo: Supplied
    Photo: Supplied

     

     

