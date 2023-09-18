Schools collaborate to bring sculpture back to life

Pupils from some of the schools involved in the project and helpers celebrate the unveiling of the rejuvenated sculpture. Photo: Supplied

Six schools rallied together to breathe life back into an art sculpture in Hornby.

South Hornby School, Hornby Primary School, Yaldhurst Model School, Templeton School, Gilberthorpe School and Wigram Primary School were all invited to paint river rocks to go in the sculpture.

The sculpture, located in Denton Park, was originally created by Judith Streat in 2004 and drew inspiration for her design from timelines, family trees and the geography of the area.

South Hornby School deputy principal Kristen Harris-Tatana said the original rocks were more like pebbles and people kept taking them out, so those in the updated sculpture are more like river rocks.

“The children have been busy painting the stones to put into the sculpture over a few weeks. Some have pictures representing their home countries, reflecting on how we are a multi-cultural society and some are pictures of the school post-earthquake, but all reflect the story of the area,” she said.

Harris-Tatana said they were approached by city council ranger Holly Whitaker who asked if they wanted to be involved with the project.

“This project has helped the children gain more of an understanding of people in the community and has let them create artwork that has brought them together and hopefully will bring the community together too.”

Whitaker said it was amazing to have the kids involved in this project and that the sculpture will not go unnoticed anymore.

“This park will benefit from the extra care and it will give the community a bit of ownership and pride,” she said.

Greater Hornby Residents Association chair Kim Moss said it was lovely to see how the children have been able to work together.

“It is fantastic to have the artwork displayed. It gives us and the children a sense of pride for the area,” she said.

-By Briar Allen