Sumner skate park on track for summer start

    Work on the skate area is set to start this summer. Image: Newsline / CCC
    Work on a new skate park in Sumner should roll into gear next summer after plans for the wider village green were approved.

    The Waikura/Linwood-Central-Heathcote Community Board has signed off the Sumner Village Green landscape plan and the site name.

    Alexandra Davids. Photo: File
    Board chairwoman Alexandra Davids said the decision to approve the overall landscape plan means “work can move forward on the development of the skate park”.

    "A strong community is built on strong connections and the new skate park offers an inclusive space, where ... young people can gather and become more confident while growing their skills,” she said.

    "The community has certainly demonstrated overwhelming support for the skate park and contributed to the design, so it’s wonderful to sign off on these landscape plans.

    "While funding is not available until 2025-26 for the greenspace, we can build the much-needed skate park to meet the needs of our many local skateboarders."

    The skate park will includes a 1.9m deep pool bowl with an upper 1.2m deep mini bowl section, a 1m to 1.2m flow bowl with a corner extension, a turnaround quarter pipe and an “across and down” ledge.

    The plan also includes ramps into the pump bump area and the manual box, along with a high pump bump, a rail, a quarter pipe, a rollover finger and learner, bank and angled ledges.

    Seating, pool-style fencing and landscaping will mark the skate park area off Nayland St.

    Davids said the wider Sumner Village Green area will be a space for the whole community to enjoy.

    Work on a detailed design for the skate park will soon start, with the final build subject to contractor availability and relevant consents. There will be fencing in place to restrict access to the rear of the site.

