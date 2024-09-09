America's Cup stops in Christchurch on nationwide tour

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
A special piece of silverware with a strong Kiwi connection is making a 4500km road trip around the country.
The America's Cup is on a 19-day nationwide tour, visiting 39 schools, yacht clubs, and Toyota vehicle dealerships along the way.
The world’s oldest international sporting trophy began its journey in Auckland last Monday, and arrived in Christchurch with a support crew over the weekend.
The sail will be displayed at Team New Zealand's base in Barcelona, where they're hoping to defend their America's Cup title over the next two months.
Governor's Bay School was among those getting a special visit, with excited pupils clambering to get close to the trophy on Monday morning.
- By Geoff Sloan, made with the support of NZ On Air