America's Cup stops in Christchurch on nationwide tour

A special piece of silverware with a strong Kiwi connection is making a 4500km road trip around the country.

The America's Cup is on a 19-day nationwide tour, visiting 39 schools, yacht clubs, and Toyota vehicle dealerships along the way.

The world’s oldest international sporting trophy began its journey in Auckland last Monday, and arrived in Christchurch with a support crew over the weekend.

Staff and pupils at Governor's Bay School near Christchurch got a chance to look at the America's Cup up close. Photos: Suellen Hurling / Live Sail Die for Royal New Zealand Yacht Squadron

Residents in each community are able to get up close to the cup to get their picture taken, as well as signing the Emirates Team New Zealand supporters’ sail to wish them good luck.

The sail will be displayed at Team New Zealand's base in Barcelona, where they're hoping to defend their America's Cup title over the next two months.

Governor's Bay School was among those getting a special visit, with excited pupils clambering to get close to the trophy on Monday morning.

The America's Cup now continues its tour through Otago and Southland this week before returning to Auckland. After its 4500km journey the cup's set to be flown over to Barcelona, providing inspiration for Team New Zealand's crew as they prepare to defend the 'Auld Mug'.

- By Geoff Sloan, made with the support of NZ On Air