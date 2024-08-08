Avalanche dogs get new rides

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
SARDA national co-ordinator Karyn Robertson said avalanche dogs have been used in New Zealand for more than 30 years.
The new Grenadier 4X4 vehicles, donated by INEOS Automotive, will help transport the dogs to search and rescue operations in rough terrain, steep alpine environments, major ski areas and at high altitudes.
"We're sourcing all of our own funding and grants and equipment to support our operations."
"We've got 19 dog teams across New Zealand, including North Island, Ruapehu, and then right down through Canterbury to Southern Lakes."
One of the new four-wheel-drive vehicles will be based in Canterbury and the other in the lower South Island.
"In the past, we've had to rely on ski area vehicles to transport the dogs and their handlers and they're trying to get their staff off the mountain and run mountain operations.
"So it is an ask to get the dogs up there."
She said the robust vehicles will be a great help for the volunteers, especially during winter in the high-country areas.
- By Geoff Sloan, made with the support of NZ On Air