Christchurch Show attracts record entries

Despite soggy conditions, competitions and events at the revamped Christchurch Show largely went ahead as planned.

Organisers were hoping to welcome around 50,000 people over the three days, with large numbers of tickets pre-sold.

This year's show features a host of new events including electric dirt-bike racing, drone racing and lawnmower racing which proved popular with the crowd.

The Christchurch Show boasts twice the number of amusements and rides this year. Photo: Geoff Sloan

There was plenty on offer for local residents, including live entertainment, amusement rides, and around 300 trade and market stalls.

It's still one of the biggest shows in Christchurch, but the annual event was originally cancelled in April by the Canterbury A&P Association board, who blamed financial difficulties.

A record number of ribbons were awarded in the stock judging competitions this year. Photo: Geoff Sloan

However, private company Event Hire came to the rescue of the 162-year-old event, striking a deal with the A&P Association to run a trimmed-down version.

It's running the events and entertainment side of things, while the A&P Association continues to run the traditional livestock judging and animal exhibitions.

The traditional livestock judging competitions were popular with the crowd. Photo: Geoff Sloan

Judges were pleased to see stock entries this year exceed expectations, with a record number in some categories.

- By Geoff Sloan, made with the support of NZ On Air