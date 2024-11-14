Christchurch Show attracts record entries

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Despite soggy conditions, competitions and events at the revamped Christchurch Show largely went ahead as planned.
Organisers were hoping to welcome around 50,000 people over the three days, with large numbers of tickets pre-sold.
This year's show features a host of new events including electric dirt-bike racing, drone racing and lawnmower racing which proved popular with the crowd.
It's still one of the biggest shows in Christchurch, but the annual event was originally cancelled in April by the Canterbury A&P Association board, who blamed financial difficulties.
It's running the events and entertainment side of things, while the A&P Association continues to run the traditional livestock judging and animal exhibitions.
- By Geoff Sloan, made with the support of NZ On Air