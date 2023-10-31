Christchurch train service mooted for students

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
The University of Otago is working to get passenger trains for students running from Christchurch to Dunedin.
"It really makes a lot of sense. At the start of each semester, you have about 2000 students coming from Christchurch to Dunedin, and most of them would be transported down in gas-guzzling vehicles," Dr Duncan Connors of the university’s Otago Business School, said.
The matter was mentioned in the latest Dunedin City Council agenda, which said "the service intended to offer a lower-emission option for students coming to Dunedin".
The report said Otago Polytechnic Te Pūkenga and the council supported investigations into market demand and the potential operating model for a pilot.
Dr Connors said the university’s target for net-zero emissions by 2030 was behind the plan.