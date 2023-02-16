Christchurch's 'Dark Lord of the Sith' one of the good guys

The phenomenon that is Star Wars is showing no signs of exiting hyperspace - and the members of OutPost42 in Christchurch wouldn't have it any other way.

Fans from OutPost42, part of the New Zealand Garrison of the 501st Legion, live their love affair with the characters.

The 501st is an international costuming organisation, run by fans, which celebrates Star Wars' biggest villains and morally ambiguous characters.

What the fans love are the costumes.

Christchurch OutPost42 fan clubber Andrew Green says Darth Vader (formerly Anakin Skywalker) is the quintessential bad guy, a piece of Star Wars mythos everyone recognises, but also a very complex character.

Green brings the famous Sith lord to life while doing charity work in costume.

Photo: John Spurdle

Photo: John Spurdle

-By John Spurdle

- Public Interest Journalism funded through NZ On Air