Christchurch's newest school opens

The $50 million purpose-built Catholic girls school on Lydia St has been rebuilt under an existing giant warehouse roof.

It's believed to be the first project of its kind in the southern hemisphere.

Marian College principal Mary-Lou Davidson said it was a unique build.

"Most people are quite surprised. You can't see much from the outside because of the warehouse structure, but once you come in, it's remarkable. And so most people are completely blown away by it."

The official opening comes after a 12 year journey to find a permanent home for the school's 430 pupils.

The school's former site in Shirley was badly damaged in the 2011 Canterbury earthquakes, forcing staff and students to move to a temporary location in Barbadoes St.

Bishop Michael Gielen cuts the ribbon to officially open Marian College. Photo: Geoff Sloan

The Catholic Diocese decided to retrofit a former warehouse, large enough to fit a two-storey school inside.

The 7,000 square metre complex houses 26 classrooms, along with a full-size gymnasium, and four multi-use indoor sport courts.

Board chairperson Carmel Gregan-Ford told invited guests it was a significant milestone for the school.

"Many of you here today have been part of Marian College's journey to this point in one way or another."

And after changing school locations four times, staff and pupils at Marian College look set for a long and fruitful stay in their brand new permanent home.

- By Geoff Sloan