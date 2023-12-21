Christmas shopping amps up

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Christmas Day falls on a Monday this year, meaning some are planning to leave their traditional last minute shopping run-around until the weekend.
Retailers have reported steady sales this week, although many say they're still well down on previous years, as the cost of living continues to put a dampener on people's spending.
And temperatures up to 30 degrees in the city on Wednesday prompted some of those who've already knocked off work for the year to take a break from the stores, and hit the beach.
NIWA says 2023 is tracking to become one of the three hottest years on record.
However, rain is forecast for Canterbury on Christmas Day itself, clearing to some cloud and light winds.
But that news wasn't dampening the spirits of beachgoers at Sumner.
Most spoken to are looking forward to their holiday breaks and are hopeful of a long hot summer.
- By Geoff Sloan
