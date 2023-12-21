Christmas shopping amps up

With only a few days left until Christmas, many Cantabrians are hitting the malls looking for bargains.

Christmas Day falls on a Monday this year, meaning some are planning to leave their traditional last minute shopping run-around until the weekend.

Retailers have reported steady sales this week, although many say they're still well down on previous years, as the cost of living continues to put a dampener on people's spending.

Shoppers in Cashel Mall. Photo: Geoff Sloan

Riverside Market in central Christchurch is proving a popular location for many shoppers getting into the festive spirit.

And temperatures up to 30 degrees in the city on Wednesday prompted some of those who've already knocked off work for the year to take a break from the stores, and hit the beach.

NIWA says 2023 is tracking to become one of the three hottest years on record.

However, rain is forecast for Canterbury on Christmas Day itself, clearing to some cloud and light winds.

But that news wasn't dampening the spirits of beachgoers at Sumner.

Most spoken to are looking forward to their holiday breaks and are hopeful of a long hot summer.

- By Geoff Sloan

Made with the support of NZ On Air