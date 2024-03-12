Electric unicyclists on a 2000km mission

Riding the length of New Zealand, on a single wheel.

Christchurch man Robert Beck is on a 2000 kilometre mission to promote alternative means of transport, using an electric unicycle to cover the country.

"Major reason is to just promote personal electric transportation such as electric unicycles, e-bikes, e-skates, scooters, all that sort of stuff as transportation."

He's travelling New Zealand alongside riding companion Linus Gilbert.

The pair began their 37 day journey in Kaitaia last month, and are aiming to make it all the way to Bluff.

Linus Gilbert (left) and Robert Beck stopover in Christchurch on their way to Bluff. Photo: Geoff Sloan

22-year-old Beck is an electrical engineering student at Canterbury University, and said electric transportation is increasingly becoming a cheaper option, with a wide range of electric unicycles available.

"These ones (top speed) are about 70-80 kilometres per hour. We are not doing those speeds, we're topping out at about 50."

But he admits the ambitious trek is tough on the body.

"Hardest thing is shoulders, the weight on the shoulders with the heavy pack, our packs are about 20 kilos. Also the feet, because you're standing up and when you're moving forward you're on your toes a little bit."

The hardy unicyclists are determined to complete their mission to Bluff by the end of March - rain or shine.

- By Geoff Sloan, made with the support of NZ On Air