Fallen sculpture flies again

A sculpture that fell victim to the Christchurch Airport terminal building rebuild more than a decade ago is flying high again.

The large artwork was commissioned to mark the historic 1953 London to Christchurch Air Race. It's now been restored and will take pride of place at Ferrymead Heritage Park in Christchurch.

Saved from the scrap heap, the rare piece of aviation history has been restored by volunteers at The Ferrymead Aeronautical Society.

Back in 1953, civil and military aircraft took off from London's Heathrow Airport and raced halfway across the world to the finish line at Christchurch Airport.

The event was huge, with tens of thousands of Cantabrians gathering at the airport to watch what was billed as "the last and longest of the world's great international air races".

The Vickers Viscount Aircraft. Photo: Geoff Sloan

The sculpture by Christchurch artist Russell Clark was gifted to the airport by the Air Race Council, and hung in the main terminal building for 50 years.

It was discarded following demolition and rebuilding work in 2007, but later spotted languishing in a maintenance yard by an airport worker.

After discussions with the airport, the art piece was formally presented to the Aeronautical society.

Secretary/treasurer of the Ferrymead Aeronautical Society, Denys Jones, said the society has a connection to the art piece as it has one of the old Vickers Viscount Aircraft operated by NAC, which was the first passenger aircraft to cross the line at the end of the air race.

"It ties in nicely with our other exhibits."

The society hopes to have a themed display set up in time for next year's 70th anniversary of the Great Air Race.

- By Geoff Sloan

- Public Interest Journalism funded through NZ On Air