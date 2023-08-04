First public appearance for Suka at Orana

Christchurch's Orana Park has welcomed its newest resident, with the arrival of a new male siamang gibbon.

'Suka' was transferred as part of an international breeding programme, which aims to increase the numbers of the endangered animals.

The 9-year-old siamang gibbon has just completed quarantine, and has quickly introduced himself to Orana Park’s 10-year-old female, Basuki this week.

Zookeeper Spencer Hart said it was great to see him swinging around and having a good time.

"He's become very friendly with our young female and it's just good to see that they're getting along so quickly and so readily".

Orana Park's newest resident, Suka, quickly made himself at home. Photo: Geoff Sloan

Suka has come to Christchurch from Pairi Daiza Zoo in Belgium, as part of an international breeding program.

"He's quite a young, playful guy. He likes his food as well and tries to steal it off Basuki but she'll give him a bit of a telling off".

Hart said siamang gibbon populations are critically endangered in the wild, mostly due to deforestation and the loss of their habitat, mostly from palm oil production".

Siamang Gibbons are famous for their 'singing'.

"They have a sac in their throats, similar to that of a frog and that is used for calling in the wild, so it sets their boundary and their territory so that it lets others know where they are, and that they're there. And also allows them to sing together and form that bond".

Visitors to Orana Park will be able to meet the new Belgian arrival from this weekend.

- Geoff Sloan

Public Interest Journalism funded through NZ On Air