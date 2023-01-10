Gliding for gold

PHOTO: RHYVA VAN ONSELEN

Organiser Tim Brown is busy at the Paragliding NZ Open championships, which began yesterday.

The pilots in the sky above him raced from Coronet Peak, near Queenstown, to Pembroke Park in Wānaka.

The event was supposed to launch from Treble Cone on Sunday, but was delayed after it was discovered a Department of Conservation launch permit had not been finalised.

Other launch sites around Central Otago and Canterbury are planned to be used this week.

The last time Wānaka hosted the paragliding nationals was in 2018. The competition ends on Saturday with a prizegiving at the Lake Wānaka Centre.

Points earned at the nationals are counted towards national and international rankings.