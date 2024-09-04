'Just reward for the hard yards': Will Stedman's family in Paris to see him win silver

Christchurch Paralympian Will Stedman's family were "relieved" but "very, very proud" of his silver medal race in the men’s 400m.

Competing a little under 16 hours after he finished fourth in the men’s Long Jump T36, the 24-year-old produced an outstanding display in the men's 400m T36 final, setting a national record of 52.92sec and crossing the line behind Australian James Turner who broke the world record with 51.54sec.

For Stedman, it was his fifth Paralympic Games medal and his third successive Paralympic Games medal in the men’s 400m T36 after he claimed bronze at Rio in 2016 and at Tokyo in 2020.

Stedman's wife Annika, along with his parents and long-term coach George Edwards, watched his race from the stands.

He and Annika met in Christchurch and got married after the 2020 Paralympics.

"Annika and I met when we went to Middleton Grange School, a Christian School here in Christchurch, and we’ve been dating for about four years - since our final year of school," Stedman previously told Authentic Magazine.

"She’s wonderful. I am so grateful to have her in my life."

Will Stedman claimed a stunning silver medal last night in the men’s 400m T36 final. Photo: Paralympics New Zealand

Annika said watching her husband's 400m final race was "pretty stressful at the time".

"It's just you're literally shaking with nerves but we knew he could do it - and he did.

"It's incredible energy in the stadium. I've never heard that many people making nice and cheering, it's pretty special to actually be there."

Stedman said the night before the final he "only got three-and-a-hours sleep ... and I was worried about that but as I warmed up, I got a good feeling".

"I ran a good first half of the race and felt good around the bend and pushed it hard.

"With 50 metres to go I had nothing in the legs, I was trying to hold on and I almost tripped over a couple of times.

"To run 52.92 - a 0.44 PB is crazy. I knew I could run well today, but I didn’t think that well given the sleep I had. I’m over the moon with that performance."

Stedman will race in the men’s 100m T36 on Saturday (September 7).

“I’m really looking forward to the 100m. I’m in really good shape, we’ll give it a go and then see what happens.”