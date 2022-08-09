Tuesday, 9 August 2022

Last chance to catch a glimpse of NASA's flying telescope - SOFIA

    1. Canterbury

    Canterbury plane spotters and space enthusiasts wanting a final look at NASA's flying telescope, SOFIA, should get their chance on Thursday.

    The B747 and its crew are set to take off from Christchurch Airport at noon bound for California, where the plane will be decommissioned later this year after it was superceeded by new technology.

    Plane spotters watch SOFIA during the test flight on Monday. Photo: Geoff Sloan
    Plane spotters watch SOFIA during the test flight on Monday. Photo: Geoff Sloan
    The Stratospheric Observatory for Infrared Astronomy was damaged in the recent storms, but had a successful test flight on Monday, which saw it cruise over Christchurch for the last time to thank residents.

    The Boeing 747SP was modified to carry a large 2.7m telescope into the stratosphere.

    Thursday will mark the end of SOFIA's seventh and final trip to the city, where it would spend 32 nights off the ground each time.

    The plane is capable of 10-hour trips at a time, flying above 39,000 feet to surpass 99 per cent of the Earth's infrared-blocking atmosphere.

    SOFIA will continue to operate in the United States until its retirment on October 1.

    This was SOFIA's seventh trip to Christchurch. Photo: Geoff Sloan
    This was SOFIA's seventh trip to Christchurch. Photo: Geoff Sloan
    - By Geoff Sloan

    - Public Interest Journalism funded through NZ On Air

     

    Local trusted journalism matters - now more than ever

    As the Covid-19 pandemic brings the world into uncharted waters, Star Media journalists and photographers continue to report local stories that matter everyday - yours.

    For more than 152 years our journalists have provided Cantabrians with local news that can be trusted. It’s more important now than ever to keep Cantabrians connected.

    As our advertising has fallen during the pandemic, support from you our reader is crucial.

    You can help us continue to provide local news you can trust simply by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter