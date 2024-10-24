Thursday, 24 October 2024

League fans turn out in force to meet their heroes

    1. Canterbury

    Five years since they were last in Christchurch, the Kiwis are back in town to take on the Kangaroos.

    The New Zealand league team have been preparing to line up against Australia at a sold-out Apollo Projects Stadium on Sunday.

    Hundreds turned out at Wainoni Park to see the New Zealand and Australian men's and women's teams. Photo: Geoff Sloan
    On Wednesday afternoon the Kiwis, Kangaroos, Kiwi Ferns and Jillaroos squads headed to Wainoni Park, Aranui, to meet and mingle with their fans from Canterbury.

    They took time out from their busy preparation ahead of their Pacific Championships double-header on Sunday when the women will kick off at 3.35pm and the men at 6.05pm.

    They rubbed shoulders with hundreds of league fans at the 'Fan Day' event yesterday, with many relishing the chance to get autographs and selfies with their favourite players.

    Shaun Johnson taking selfies with fans in Aranui. Photo: Geoff Sloan
    Kiwis great Stacey Jones, who stepped into the role of head coach earlier this year, was also at the event.

    Up to eight players are set to make their Kiwis' debuts on Sunday. But Jones has also named a raft of experienced campaigners - none more popular than seasoned Warriors' playmaker Shaun Johnson.

    "The back end of the season for the Warriors, (Johnson) showed some really good signs of having a clear thought around how he wanted to play," Jones said.

    Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad was popular with the crowd. Photo: Geoff Sloan
    Johnson announced his retirement from club and international league at the end of the last NRL season. But Jones pulled the veteran halfback back into the fold to cover for injuries.

    "Shaun's doing it for his country, he's doing it for this group of players. He's doing it for himself and his family," Jones said. 

    "He knows that this is the end, he's just really thriving being in the group, and he wants to deliver a performance."

    Kiwis

    1. Keano Kini | Debutant 
    2. Jamayne Isaako 
    3. Matthew Timoko
    4. Peta Hiku
    5. William Warbrick | Debutant
    6. Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad
    7. Shaun Johnson
    8. James Fisher-Harris (c) 
    9. Phoenix Crossland | Debutant
    10. Griffin Neame 
    11. Isaiah Papali’i 
    12. Scott Sorensen 
    13. Joseph Tapine
    14. Kodi Nikorima 
    15. Naufahu Whyte | Debutant
    16. Marata Niukore 
    17. Jordan Riki | Debutant
    18. Erin Clark | Debutant
    19. Trent Toelau | Debutant
    20. Casey McLean | Debutant

    Kangaroos

    1. Dylan Edwards
    2. Xavier Coates
    3. Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow
    4. Tom Trbojevic
    5. Zac Lomax
    6. Tom Dearden
    7. Mitch Moses
    8. Patrick Carrigan
    9. Harry Grant (vc)
    10. Lindsay Collins
    11. Angus Crichton
    12. Cameron Murray
    13. Isaah Yeo (c)
    14. Matt Burton
    15. Mitch Barnett
    16. Reuben Cotter
    17. Hudson Young
    18. Ben Hunt
    19. Lindsay Smith

    Kiwi Ferns

    1. Apii Nicholls
    2. Leianne Tufuga
    3. Mele Hufanga
    4. Abigail Roache
    5. Shanice Parker
    6. Gayle Broughton*
    7. Tyla King
    8. Brianna Clark
    9. Brooke Anderson
    10. Angelina Teakaraanga Katoa
    11. Annessa Biddle
    12. Amber Hall
    13. Georgia Hale (C)
    14. Interchange:
    15. Ashleigh Quinlan
    16. Najvada George
    17. Alexis Tauaneai*
    18. Tiana Davison
    19. Otesa Pule

    Jillaroos

    1. Tamika Upton
    2. Julia Robinson
    3. Isabelle Kelly
    4. Tiana Penitani
    5. Jakiya Whitfeld
    6. Ali Brigginshaw (c)
    7. Tarryn Aiken
    8. Millie Elliott
    9. Olivia Higgins
    10. Shannon Mato
    11. Kezie Apps (c)
    12. Yasmin Clydsdale
    13. Simaima Taufa
    14. Jessika Elliston
    15. Sarah Togatuki
    16. Keilee Joseph
    17. Mahalia Murphy
    18. Jessica Sergis
    19. Abbi Church
    20. Keeley Davis

    - By Geoff Sloan, made with the support of NZ On Air