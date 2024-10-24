League fans turn out in force to meet their heroes

Five years since they were last in Christchurch, the Kiwis are back in town to take on the Kangaroos.

The New Zealand league team have been preparing to line up against Australia at a sold-out Apollo Projects Stadium on Sunday.

Hundreds turned out at Wainoni Park to see the New Zealand and Australian men's and women's teams. Photo: Geoff Sloan

On Wednesday afternoon the Kiwis, Kangaroos, Kiwi Ferns and Jillaroos squads headed to Wainoni Park, Aranui, to meet and mingle with their fans from Canterbury.

They took time out from their busy preparation ahead of their Pacific Championships double-header on Sunday when the women will kick off at 3.35pm and the men at 6.05pm.

They rubbed shoulders with hundreds of league fans at the 'Fan Day' event yesterday, with many relishing the chance to get autographs and selfies with their favourite players.

Shaun Johnson taking selfies with fans in Aranui. Photo: Geoff Sloan

Kiwis great Stacey Jones, who stepped into the role of head coach earlier this year, was also at the event.

Up to eight players are set to make their Kiwis' debuts on Sunday. But Jones has also named a raft of experienced campaigners - none more popular than seasoned Warriors' playmaker Shaun Johnson.

"The back end of the season for the Warriors, (Johnson) showed some really good signs of having a clear thought around how he wanted to play," Jones said.

Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad was popular with the crowd. Photo: Geoff Sloan

Johnson announced his retirement from club and international league at the end of the last NRL season. But Jones pulled the veteran halfback back into the fold to cover for injuries.

"Shaun's doing it for his country, he's doing it for this group of players. He's doing it for himself and his family," Jones said.

"He knows that this is the end, he's just really thriving being in the group, and he wants to deliver a performance."

Kiwis

Keano Kini | Debutant Jamayne Isaako Matthew Timoko Peta Hiku William Warbrick | Debutant Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad Shaun Johnson James Fisher-Harris (c) Phoenix Crossland | Debutant Griffin Neame Isaiah Papali’i Scott Sorensen Joseph Tapine Kodi Nikorima Naufahu Whyte | Debutant Marata Niukore Jordan Riki | Debutant Erin Clark | Debutant Trent Toelau | Debutant Casey McLean | Debutant

Kangaroos

Dylan Edwards Xavier Coates Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow Tom Trbojevic Zac Lomax Tom Dearden Mitch Moses Patrick Carrigan Harry Grant (vc) Lindsay Collins Angus Crichton Cameron Murray Isaah Yeo (c) Matt Burton Mitch Barnett Reuben Cotter Hudson Young Ben Hunt Lindsay Smith

Kiwi Ferns

Apii Nicholls Leianne Tufuga Mele Hufanga Abigail Roache Shanice Parker Gayle Broughton* Tyla King Brianna Clark Brooke Anderson Angelina Teakaraanga Katoa Annessa Biddle Amber Hall Georgia Hale (C) Interchange: Ashleigh Quinlan Najvada George Alexis Tauaneai* Tiana Davison Otesa Pule

Jillaroos

Tamika Upton Julia Robinson Isabelle Kelly Tiana Penitani Jakiya Whitfeld Ali Brigginshaw (c) Tarryn Aiken Millie Elliott Olivia Higgins Shannon Mato Kezie Apps (c) Yasmin Clydsdale Simaima Taufa Jessika Elliston Sarah Togatuki Keilee Joseph Mahalia Murphy Jessica Sergis Abbi Church Keeley Davis

- By Geoff Sloan, made with the support of NZ On Air