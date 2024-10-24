League fans turn out in force to meet their heroes

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
The New Zealand league team have been preparing to line up against Australia at a sold-out Apollo Projects Stadium on Sunday.
They took time out from their busy preparation ahead of their Pacific Championships double-header on Sunday when the women will kick off at 3.35pm and the men at 6.05pm.
They rubbed shoulders with hundreds of league fans at the 'Fan Day' event yesterday, with many relishing the chance to get autographs and selfies with their favourite players.
Up to eight players are set to make their Kiwis' debuts on Sunday. But Jones has also named a raft of experienced campaigners - none more popular than seasoned Warriors' playmaker Shaun Johnson.
"The back end of the season for the Warriors, (Johnson) showed some really good signs of having a clear thought around how he wanted to play," Jones said.
"Shaun's doing it for his country, he's doing it for this group of players. He's doing it for himself and his family," Jones said.
"He knows that this is the end, he's just really thriving being in the group, and he wants to deliver a performance."
Kiwis
- Keano Kini | Debutant
- Jamayne Isaako
- Matthew Timoko
- Peta Hiku
- William Warbrick | Debutant
- Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad
- Shaun Johnson
- James Fisher-Harris (c)
- Phoenix Crossland | Debutant
- Griffin Neame
- Isaiah Papali’i
- Scott Sorensen
- Joseph Tapine
- Kodi Nikorima
- Naufahu Whyte | Debutant
- Marata Niukore
- Jordan Riki | Debutant
- Erin Clark | Debutant
- Trent Toelau | Debutant
- Casey McLean | Debutant
Kangaroos
- Dylan Edwards
- Xavier Coates
- Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow
- Tom Trbojevic
- Zac Lomax
- Tom Dearden
- Mitch Moses
- Patrick Carrigan
- Harry Grant (vc)
- Lindsay Collins
- Angus Crichton
- Cameron Murray
- Isaah Yeo (c)
- Matt Burton
- Mitch Barnett
- Reuben Cotter
- Hudson Young
- Ben Hunt
- Lindsay Smith
Kiwi Ferns
- Apii Nicholls
- Leianne Tufuga
- Mele Hufanga
- Abigail Roache
- Shanice Parker
- Gayle Broughton*
- Tyla King
- Brianna Clark
- Brooke Anderson
- Angelina Teakaraanga Katoa
- Annessa Biddle
- Amber Hall
- Georgia Hale (C)
- Interchange:
- Ashleigh Quinlan
- Najvada George
- Alexis Tauaneai*
- Tiana Davison
- Otesa Pule
Jillaroos
- Tamika Upton
- Julia Robinson
- Isabelle Kelly
- Tiana Penitani
- Jakiya Whitfeld
- Ali Brigginshaw (c)
- Tarryn Aiken
- Millie Elliott
- Olivia Higgins
- Shannon Mato
- Kezie Apps (c)
- Yasmin Clydsdale
- Simaima Taufa
- Jessika Elliston
- Sarah Togatuki
- Keilee Joseph
- Mahalia Murphy
- Jessica Sergis
- Abbi Church
- Keeley Davis
- By Geoff Sloan, made with the support of NZ On Air