New pump track popular with locals

Riders of all ages and sizes hit the asphalt recently, at the opening of a brand-new pump track in Bexley.

The track was built by the North Avon Christchurch BMX Club, right beside their current club track.

Project leader Christina Freeman said the idea for the new public-use pump track came after former club president Nigel Mahan died in 2021.

"We really wanted to get together to build something to commemorate him. And we knew that the council wanted a pump track on this reserve.

"We knew also that they wouldn't be able to build anything like truly amazing, and that's what we wanted so we just did it ourselves".

The public-use pump track at Bexley Reserve is for young and old alike. Photo: Geoff Sloan

The $650,000 facility was funded and built by the North Avon Christchurch BMX Club themselves, with the organisation then gifting the facility to Christchurch City Council.

That means the pump track can be used by all park visitors with any skill level and on any kind of wheels.

The pump track is part of a wider concept plan to redevelop Bexley Reserve, one of the Christchurch parks hit hard in the 2011 earthquakes.

"They're planning a children's learn-to-ride area, right next door, and there's meant to be a mountain bike park, a track going on around the outside. Our team's got a few ideas as well".

That includes the goal of organising an international BMX event at the new facility.

- Geoff Sloan, Public Interest Journalism funded through NZ On Air