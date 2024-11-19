NZ-made rocket-powered aircraft sets speed record

A New Zealand-designed and built rocket-powered aircraft created history last week, becoming the first to fly supersonic and break the sound barrier.

Multinational company Dawn Aerospace says its Mk-II Aurora "spaceplane" reached a speed of Mach 1.1 during a test flight and climbed to an altitude of 82,500ft.

That's the fastest and highest altitude achieved by an aircraft flown from New Zealand, and the company says it's the first time a civil aircraft has flown supersonic since the Concorde.

The space transportation company believes the milestone makes the Mk-II Aurora one of the fastest privately-developed aircraft on the planet, even though it's still a scale model.

The Mk-II Aurora rocket-powered aircraft. Photos: Dawn Aerospace

The rocket-powered aircraft also set a global record, becoming the fastest aircraft to climb from ground level to 66,000ft, completing the ascent in 113 seconds.

Dawn Aerospace has bases in Christchurch and in the Netherlands, and successfully launched the test aircraft from their base at Glentanner Aerodrome near Mt Cook.

It says the Aurora is designed to fly to the edge of space twice in a single day, and reach speeds of Mach 3.5 during ascent and re-entry.

Company CEO Stefan Powell says the achievement sets the stage for the Aurora-class to become the world’s highest and fastest-flying aircraft, and paves the way for the first operational hypersonic aircraft.

He insists the international company's keen to maintain a strong presence in Christchurch, given its access to vast open skies and test ranges in the South Pacific.

Dawn Aerospace is currently planning a larger Mk-III version, which could carry commercial payloads, including satellites.

- By Geoff Sloan, made with the support of NZ On Air