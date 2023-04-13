One man's ambitious plan to cycle every street in Christchurch

Steven Dunn is halfway through an ambitious year-long challenge to cycle every street in Christchurch.

The former Dunedin man was inspired by blind woman Julie Woods, who walked every street in Dunedin last year.

"I love riding bikes, I want to explore my city a bit more. So let's do all the streets. I don't know if it's been done before, but I just wanted to give it a go".

The 53-year-old is hoping his journey will encourage other people to get out on their bikes.

Dunn is using a GPS mapping app to help keep track of which streets he's cycled, to try to cut down on double-ups.

Steven Dunn marks the halfway point of his journey on 'Stevens' Street, and plans to finish it on 'Dunn' Street in Somerfield later this year. Photo: Geoff Sloan

The keen cyclist estimates he'll clock up more than 2,700 kilometres by the time he's finished, and he's already thinking about his next adventure.

"I'll keep going and just keep riding and maybe I might do Dunedin next, that might be something I might want to plan".

Dunn's aiming to complete his cycling trek of Christchurch in November, by riding down Dunn St in the suburb of Somerfield.

"That's my last name Dunn, so then I'll be Dunn".

- Geoff Sloan, Public Interest Journalism funded through NZ On Air