Progress made on Christchurch's derelict buildings

There looks to be an end in sight for eye-sore building sites in Christchurch's central city.

In 2017 the Christchurch City Council created a 'Dirty 30' list of buildings which had been left abandoned after the 2011 earthquakes.

Seven years on, that list is now down to a final three, after council officials put pressure on the owners of earthquake-damaged buildings to clean them up.

However, the city council admits they still haven't received any plans around the last remaining sites, describing them as "sites where the intentions are yet to be confirmed or are subject to an insurance dispute".

A derelict building at 205 Manchester St is one of three remaining properties the council wants cleaned up.

Other offenders are the former Two Fat Indians restaurant on Manchester St and the PWC Building site on Armagh St.

The council says 13 sites previously on their list now have a "commitment to action", and insists officials will keep the pressure on to make sure those plans do happen.

One of those sites, the Harley Chambers on Cambridge Terrace, now has new owners. It is set to be demolished soon to make way for a new project.

In Cathedral Square, demolition work is nearing completion, which will allow redevelopment of what was the former Rydges Hotel to begin.

Progress is also being made on a large eye-sore crater, which previously housed the Holiday Inn on the corner of Cashel and High Sts, which is being filled in to make way for a new commercial development.

The council believes its clean-up work has been helped by certainty around some of the city's larger anchor projects.

Progress on Te Kaha stadium and Parakiore Recreation and Sport Centre giving the private sector more confidence in the future.

- By Geoff Sloan, made with the support of NZ On Air