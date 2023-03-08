Rei exhibition space opens in Lyttelton

A new community exhibition space called Rei is opening this weekend in Lyttelton, with a unique focus.

Rei kaiwhakahaere (administrator) Damian Mackie says it was needed as there was a lack of exhibition spaces in Lyttelton.

It will be run by a not-for-profit charity collective, made up of 17 Māori and non-Māori artists with the aim to encourage and celebrate creativity in the local community.

Rei kaiwhakahaere Damian Mackie holds up artwork by local artist Delaney Davidson which he created in collaboration with Tame Iti. Photo: Geoff Sloan

Its founders are thankful for the financial support given by the Department of Internal Affairs and the Lyttelton Port Company.

Mackie says that's allowed them not to run it as a commercial gallery, and exhibiting artists won’t be charged commission on sales of their artworks.

A formal opening event will be held this Friday, ahead of its opening to the general public this weekend.

