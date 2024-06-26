Selwyn's heroes gifted a new tool

Handy new equipment was gifted to some of Selwyn's everyday heroes on Tuesday.

An emergency lifting cushion was presented to Group Operations Manager of Hato Hone St John Rolleston, Brendan McInnes and some other staff members this week, by members of the Selwyn Lions Club.

After speaking with St John following their successful 'Designs and Desserts' fundraiser, they learned a new piece of equipment would be more beneficial than a monetary donation. Proceeds from the fundraiser were divided between three recipients, all local charitable trust benefitting the community; St John Rolleston, PROactive Drive and Upstream NZ.

Members from each Selwyn District Lions Clubs with St John Rolleston Staff. Photo: Emily O'Hagan

But due to the higher cost of a new lifting cushion, they turned to their regional colleagues in the Ellesmere, Malvern and Rolleston lions clubs to help support the purchase, and they were happy to do so.

Selwyn Lions Club President Jane Forrest said up until now, they have had to wait over 30 minutes for a lifting cushion to come from Christchurch.

"They've had to wait for it to come out to wherever it's needed, which could be Darfield, it could be Leeston, it could even be Arthurs Pass but now this lifting cushion will be based here."

The ELK lifting cushion can hold up to 450 kilograms. It assists in moving people who may be fragile, heavier, or have low mobility into a sitting position. This enables ambulance crews to transport them to a bed or wheelchair more easily.

The Rolleston St John crew admit they could have used the inflatable device 3 times in the last week and are confident it'll improve safety and efficiency.

Jane Forrest handing the lifting cushion over to Brendan McInnes. Photo: Emily O'Hagan

Forrest said the lions club do a lot of fundraising for the community, but she's particularly proud of this project.

"This is for us is really special because it's actually something physical that we know is going to be used time and time again so we're really quite, every time we see an ambulance go by we might say 'I wonder if our lifting cushion's going out', you know."

The emergency device will be housed at the Rolleston ambulance base but available to assist paramedics and people who need it across the Selwyn district.

- By Emily O'Hagan, made with the support of NZ On Air