Sneak peek inside planned new Canterbury Museum building

The demolition of Canterbury Museum is well under way - but its replacement is still several years away.

The work is part of an ambitious five-year $205 million redevelopment project aimed at revamping the ageing facilities.

The heritage buildings will be strengthened and restored and base isolation added to most of the site.

A new animated 3D fly-through video released by the museum reveals a sneak peek inside the planned complex, showing some of the future exhibition spaces.

At the heart of the new museum will be a soaring atrium and exhibition space named Araiteuru, bringing mana whenua stories to life. Photo: Supplied

The centrepiece of the museum will be a huge atrium and exhibition space, displaying what is claimed to be one of the largest whale skeletons in the world.

A new building will wrap around the existing heritage buildings, connected by a glass walkway to the restored Robert McDougall Gallery.

And the team have insisted visitor favourites like The Christchurch Street and The Pāua Shell House will return, while The Antarctic Gallery and 'Discovery' will be redesigned and improved.

It is hoped the redeveloped and reimagined museum will be ready to reopen its doors to the public in late 2028.

- By Geoff Sloan, made with the support of NZ On Air