Son remembers wartime hero Dad

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
It was standing room only on Tuesday as about 100 history enthusiasts packed the lecture theatre at Wigram's Air Force Museum.
Chris Checketts, son of World War 2 fighter pilot Johnny Checketts, spoke about his Dad's daring escape from France after being shot down.
"All of his life, he's had a great affinity with the French people. And this is what this talk this morning is about".
He said his Dad was extremely grateful to the French Resistance who helped heal his wounds and get him back to England at great personal risk to themselves.
"An initiative of the museum is telling stories, and so there's various stories around".
Checketts has been a volunteer guide at the aviation museum for more than 5 years, and said he loves doing it.
"I have a long association with Wigram, it goes right back to my birth. Dad was a volunteer here as well, and was commanding officer of the base".
The Air Force Museum of New Zealand's next 'short talk' on March 8 will host research curator Simon Moody talking about The Canterbury Aviation Company and Sir Henry Wigram.
- By Geoff Sloan, made with the support of NZ On Air