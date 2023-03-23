The South Today Bulletin: Tuesday, March 21

Nightly news bulletin from Tuesday, March 21, 2023.



Top stories: Wild weather gripped the south... with strong winds and heavy rain causing issues across Dunedin; Central Otago's acclaimed wine and food takes centre stage at RIPE Festival in Wanaka; and Invercargill tastebuds got a tour of the world over the weekend at a food festival with lots of cultural variety.

The South Today features stories from Dunedin, Christchurch, Otago, Southland, and other regions across the South Island. The team covers local people, local issues and puts a local spin on national news.